Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for affordable housing to all

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday gave a call to thereal estate developersto come up with affordable housing models. She stated that affordable housing models will help the economically underprivileged sections to fulfill their dreams of owning a house.

The Governor, as the chief guest, was addressing the inaugural of the first-ever conclave of the Confederation of the Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)'s Telangana State Conclave-2021, here. In view of the changed priorities and necessities during the ongoing pandemic conditions, Dr. Tamilisai suggested the promotion of an eco-friendly green housing concept so as to save energy consumption.

"The houses should be constructed in such a way that they should have plenty of natural light and ventilation and promote quality and healthy living inside houses," she added.

The Governor also asked the real estate developers to include an exclusive book room in their designs, while having necessary facilities in tune with the lockdown conditions. Dr. Tamilisai said the State, though youngest, is developing faster than many others; it will witness further expansion.

The Governor appreciated the role of CREDAI for its contribution to the State's development.

She asked them to continue the philanthropic and service activities to reach out to the needy as they did during the lockdown.

CREDAI president V Murali Krishna Reddy and other senior functionaries of the confederation were present.