Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performs Ayudha puja

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, performed Ayudha and Vaahana Puja on the occasion of Dasara festival at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Ayudha puja is paying obeisance to the weapons and tools used in a profession while Vahanaa puja is paying obeisance to the vehicles used for personal and professional purposes.

The Governor performed traditional puja to the weaponry of security personnel and the vehicles used in the Governor's convoy near the temple inside the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's family members, the Secretary to Governor, K Surendra Mohan, and other officers were present.