Hyderabad: Govt school puts students in peril

Hyderabad: Government Primary School built 25 years back in Hydernagar has being lying in a dilapidated state as the classroom tiles are broken, lack of washrooms, no sanitation maintained in washrooms. This school was shortlisted under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme and around Rs 80 lakh were sanctioned to facelift the school six months back, but the school associates are still waiting for the tenders.

With a collective strength of 300 students, there is only one washroom for boys and girls each, cracks are found on the roof, broken tiles are posing a threat of danger on students.

On the condition of anonymity, a teacher of the school said, "We have been complaining the concerned officials of the Education department to repair the school building and provide all basic amenities, but all feel in deaf ears. Walls, roof and floor of several classrooms have developed cracks forcing students of different classes to sit in a single class."

Another main concern is along with other government schools in the city even our school lack scavengers and we are forced to hire private cleaners to clean our school premises, added the teacher. "Whenever we ask the officials to take up the repair works, they always assure us that the school has been shortlisted under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, but all that seems to be only on papers and no works have being taken up on the ground level.

I don't understand why the education department is least bothered about the development of Government schools," said Rajesh Chauhan, Medchal district vice president, Students' Federation of India (SFI).