Hyderabad: Govt to form district panels to identify Covid deaths

Hyderabad: To speed up the process of providing succour to the Covid-hit families, the State government is soon going to constitute district-level committees to identify Covid deaths for providing ex-gratia as per the proposals made by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It can be recalled that recently the Central government had issued preliminary guidelines to States to identify Covid-19 deaths and consider giving compensation to the bereaved kin.

Earlier, the NDMA recommended Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of those who died battling the virus. The NDMA had proposed that the States should provide the money from the States Disaster Management Response Fund. In the wake of NDMA proposal, the Central government had issued the preliminary guidelines

to the States, which would be finalised eventually in providing the aid.

While the State governments have been placing the numbers of those who died of Covid in hospitals, the victims who died in their homes battling the virus are also to be considered for providing the ex-gratia as per the guidelines. For this, the kin of the deceased would have to consult the doctors and get the certificate.

The State government had earlier formed a committee to identify the number of Covid deaths, but in view of NDMA proposal, an effective exercise is required. As there is a possibility of members of victim families who died of Covid but not identified as Covid deaths approach the authorities for aid, the NDMA proposed forming district-level committees.

As per the records, in Telangana, 3,911 people have died of Covid so far. To identify those deaths which were not recorded, the district-level committees consisting Additional Collector, Special Medical Officer and Medical

College Principals will be formed. Aid would be provided based on the reports of these committees.

Initially, the Centre had instructed the States to consider those deaths that occurred within 30 days of infection. However, it later suggested to consider the deaths that took place even after 30 days, as it was proved in many cases.