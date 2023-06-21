Hyderabad: Grand Chariot of Gods rolls as devotees chant ‘Jai Jagannath’

Hyderabad: Despite the sweltering heat, devotees were observed fervently reciting "Jai Jagannath" as the divine procession of the deities unfolded during the Rath Yatra on Tuesday. The streets were adorned with intricate rangoli designs, adding to the festive ambience.

Various Iskcon Temples in the city conducted elaborate processions within their premises. The magnificent chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, along with Balabhadra and Subhadra, made its way from Secunderabad Iskcon Temple to the Clock Tower, accompanied by priests chanting Vedic hymns. Similar scenes unfolded at the 130-year-old Sri Jagannath temple in Ramgopalpet and Hyderabad Iskcon Temple, where the grand chariot proceeded from NTR grounds to Jal Vihar amidst the melodious chants of the priests.

Prior to the commencement of the Rath Yatra, devotees gathered at Sri Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal temple to participate in the celebrations and offer prayers to the deities. The pathway before the chariot was ceremoniously swept with a golden broom, and coconuts were broken while a special Arati was performed as a symbolic beginning of the chariot procession. Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust has been organizing the Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra for the past 130 years, coinciding with the Rath Yatra in Jagannath Puri. This year, approximately 5,000 devotees participated in the Rath Yatra, according to a member of Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust.

Seema Rao, a devotee and resident of Secunderabad, shared her experience of being part of the Rath Yatra organised by the Secunderabad Iskcon Temple for the past two decades. She expressed her satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the procession, from its commencement to its culmination.