Hyderabad: Grave issues come to fore at burial grounds

Hyderabad: The people, who had lived in unhygienic conditions without basic civic amenities, find no respite even after death as the cremation grounds face the same apathetic attitude from the officials. No way the deceased can find peace in city burial grounds strewn in garbage, water stagnation, weeds, cow dung, construction debris and useless trash.

The families bury their kith and kin and pray rest in peace for the deceased, but any soul can seldom find peace in such deplorable condition of burial grounds.

The graveyards in Kazipet, Rampet, Manikonda, Rasulpura, Karmanghat and many other areas of Hyderabad are in pathetic condition.

A visit to Mettuguda, Fathenagar, Rampet and other areas it was found that there was no boundary wall and it was an open burial ground inside the residential area. "The GHMC officials never bothered to inspect the place and carry out development works.

I have been living alongside the graveyard for the last 15 years. It is unfortunate that people have to bury their loved ones in such a pathetic condition. The authorities must imprnhile ove the condition of burial grounds," said K Pooja, a teacher from Om Shanthi Nikethan School, while pointing out towards encroachment by locals.

Other graveyards too are in a pathetic condition with most of them having no arrangement for light, water, shed and boundary walls, she said.

One of the residents, R Srinivas from Rampet said, "It is a matter of grave concern as many deaths are happening because of Covid and other unknown reasons, people were being buried in graveyard at Rampet, which is in an awful state.

Other ones are also crying for attention. The path in the graveyard has become slippery due to heavy rainfall and there are no arrangements for lights, drinking water, seating and water stagnation, garbage."