Hyderabad: Graveyard panels shush State Wakf Board to rob kin of dead

Hyderabad: Despite the Wakf Board's warning, collecting money from the family of the deceased for allotting grave by the graveyard managing committees is going rampant in the State. After the graveyard committee demanded Rs 1 lakh for the grave at the graveyard attached to Misri Gunj Dargah, the family of the deceased sought an explanation from Wakf Board CEO and Minority Welfare Department and urged them to take disciplinary action against the graveyard committee.



Earlier this week after the burial, the Misri Gunj graveyard managing committee demanded Rs 1 lakh from the family of a deceased.

Mohammed Ahmed, who complained to the Minority Welfare department against the committee, said that his cousin, Mohammed Shakeel, had died on January 2 and was buried at Misri Gunj Dargah premises. He said the committee has been demanding them to pay Rs 1 lakh towards the burial charges and has been harassing since then.

"Has the Wakf Board fixed any amount for burying the dead on the Dargah premises? Did it give permission to the committee to collect the money on its behalf?" asked Mohammed Ahmed.

In a representation to the Minority Department and Wakf Board, he also alleged that graveyard committee was demanding huge money from people residing on Dargah premises. "Though the Dargah has vast land, which is vacant, the graveyard committee is not allowing people to bury the dead," he alleged.

"The committee has been harassing to pay the money ever since the burial. We have also taken the issue to the notice of Wakf Board CEO and Principal Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, but it was of no use," added Ahmed.

Meanwhile, several cases have come to light where men whose names registered as 'caretakers' in the Wakf records were claiming the ownership of graveyards.

The caretakers of Dargah Syed Shah Noor-ul-ula Ba Khader-ud-Dowla located in Rein Bazar are keeping the graveyard completely locked and people who want to pay respects to their beloved ones are unable to do so, he added.

"The managing committee of the Dargah is behaving as the owner though it was appointed by the Waqf Board," Ahmed mentioned in the representation.

"The graveyard managing committees are extorting money from families of the dead. If the families refuse to pay, they are asked to look for an alternative place for the burial. This is pushing families to agree and pay the amount.

At times, the committees are demanding more than Rs 1 lakh for the allotment of grave. A complaint cell has to be set up by the Wakf Board so that people can report their grievances," said Asif Sohail, a social activist.

On several occasions, Mohammed Saleem, chairman of the Wakf Board, had warned the erring graveyard committees against taking bribes for graves. "Those who faced this situation should lodge a complaint. We will initiate action and suspend them in no time," he said.