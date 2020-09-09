Hyderabad: Green gift to Jawahar Nagar

Hyderabad: Jawahar Nagar which is infamous as the dumping yard for waste from all over the city is soon going to be a green lung space for the residents as the Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation has come up with a proposal to develop five parks at a cost of Rs 49 lakh.



Equipped with facilities like walking track, herbal park, open gyms and etc, the development of the parks is certain to regale the residents. The corporation is executing the works at a brisk pace. Jawahar Nagar Mayor M Kavya said, "Two children parks, one herbal park and two nature parks are under development. Along with the basic facilities at the park the visitors will also be provided with seating and drinking water facilities at various spots in the parks. Around Rs 49 lakh is the estimated cost to set up the parks and they will soon be open to public working next few months."

According to the officials, once the trees planted in these parks grow on their own, the visitors will get to witness a natural ambiance along with a pure breathing space because of all the seasonal, medicinal and aromatic plants planted in the parks. "Jawahar Nagar is known for accumulating city's dump but we want to change that misconception and that's the reason we are taking up various development works for locals and change the image of Jawahar Nagar amidst people in coming future," said the Mayor.