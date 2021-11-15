Hyderabad: Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The most important and major festival of Sikh community across the world 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev' birthday celebrations (Prakash Utsav), the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion, who spread the message of peace and communal harmony, is to be celebrated on a grand scale across the State from November 16 to 19 at Gurudwara Sahib, Secunderabad.

S Baldev Singh Bagga , president, and S Avatar Singh Khanuja , secretary, Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sahib, said, that a grand colourful, "nagar keertan'' (holy procession) will be taken out by Gurudwara Saheb at 4 pm on November 16. During the 'Prakash Utsav' on November 19, a grand 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) will be held at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. They said the 'nagar keertan' will be taken out at 3:30 pm and return in the evening. Thousands of devotees from across the State will take part. "Guru Granth Saheb (holy scripture) will be carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with 'nishaan sahebans' (religious flags) in the procession.

The major attraction of the procession will be display of 'gatka' a famous Sikh martial art forms and other breathtaking sword exercises by Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and other special gatka party.

During the mass congregation over 25,000 devotees and other community faiths will converge.The event will be marked by recitations of gurbani keertans (holy hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) from across the country.

Noted peachers, Gyani Pinderpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh (Patiala), Onkar Singh, Jagdev Singh, Harpreet Singh and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite keertans/kathas throwing light on Nanak's teachings. After the congregation 'guru ka langar' (free community kitchen) will be served to devotees. A night 'keertan darbar' will be organised on November 18 at the Gurudwara Saheb from 7:30 to 11 pm in which the famous 'ragi jathas' will recite keertans.