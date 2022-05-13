Hyderabad: Haj pilgrims told to pay balance installment

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has said that the Haj Committee of India, vide circular 18, requested the pilgrims to deposit the second balance instalment Haj Amount of Rs 1.2 lakh to be remitted online or through any SBI branch or Union Bank of India, having core banking system by using unique bank reference number as specified in paying-in-slip of website, as was done the first advance payment.

Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem said the pilgrims can also pay through cheque in favour of the manager of any branch of SBI and UBI with a bank challan of the Haj Committee for stamping. The same can be submitted at the committee at the time of departure for reporting. The pilgrims have been requested to preserve safely the original bank challans of payments.

The Haj Committee of India, vide circular -19, will be providing standardised uniform baggage to the pilgrims this year. It will also deliver the baggage to the cover head address as mentioned in the Haj application. The pilgrims are to confirm the baggage delivery address through the Haj portal, online Haj Committee of India Mobile App or through website for direct delivery of baggage at residences latest by May 14. Saleem said Haj Committee of India vide circular 17 informed that the wait listed intending applicants to apply in government quota as per the proforma available in website i.e. https://hajcommittee.gov.in for release of the quota seats.

On Thursday, he visited the passport section of pilgrims in Haj House and directed officials to forward (1534) passports to the Haj Committee of India immediately. They have been dispatched for endorsement of visa and preparation of travel document. B Shafiullah, Executive Officer, TSHC, was present.

Later Saleem informed that the first Haj training camp will be organised on May 18, from 10.30 am to 5 pm at Hi-Tech Garden Function Hall, Malakpet. He requested all selected intending pilgrims to attend all the camps for learning the Haj rituals and logistic arrangements.