Hyderabad: Head constable dies of cardiac arrest during morning walk

A head constable died of cardiac arrest here at KBR Park in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday morning.



Suryanarayana was working as a head constable with City Security Wing. He went for a morning walk at KBR park where he collapsed while doing exercises at open air gym in the park. The police who were present at the park called the ambulance.

The doctors who examined him declared him dead. The head constable might have suffered a cardiac arrest, the police said.