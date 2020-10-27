Hyderabad: Health hazards looming large on Adharsh Colony

Hyderabad: Health hazard staring at about 12,000 population of Adharsh Colony in Ramnagar East under Musheerabad division for the last several years.

Reason being, the diversion of effluents from Gandhi Hospital, Savarala Basti, West-Maredpally, Padmarao Nagar and MCH Quarters passes through the existing lane in the colony. However, the blockages in the drainage have been causing a frequent overflow of sewage water entering into the houses and spilling over onto the road continuously.

"When it rains the situation turns more horrible for the residents. The rainwater flows at four feet high mixed with the sewage water posting health hazards to the residents," said Muralidharr, vice-president of Adarsh Colony Association.

That apart, the drinking water is getting contaminated, causing fears among the households in the colony.

However, the colony also stands as a unique case. Because it was not that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWSSB) and GHMC have made multiple attempts to solve the issue. According to residents, the public funds might have been spent anywhere around Rs 50 lakh to resolve the problem since 2016.

Initially, a manhole was deepened to create a better slope. Also, a separate pipeline has been laid to divert the excess rainwater into the main Nala. However, as the problem was not solved, two new manholes have been constructed in the Emani lane in the area. Also, a wall was built in Ajaiah lane to prevent people from throwing waste directly into the Nala.

It was followed up laying a bigger pipeline, to divert the excess drain water coming from Gandhi Hospital at Church area to the main Nala. A further follow up was made constructing a new pipeline up to Sarwathi Tutions. A manhole was moved to a distance of 10 feet from the GHMC pipeline.

Former MP and current Himanchal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, late Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, former Musheerabad MLA Dr K Laxman and others had sanctioned funds from their MLA and MP funds for the works. Similarly, the current MLA Muta Gopal has also made concerted efforts to resolve the problem.

The residents say that public money was spent, MLAs, MPs, and even ministers were proactive to lend their assistance to resolve the problem. But, so far the works executed by the contractors engaged by the authorities concerned were a disaster.

Srinath, a resident pointed out that this happens only when the officials concerned engage unskilled and unqualified people to executive works.

Muralidharr said that in one case, the contractor could not even fix a connection of two pipes resulting the entire money spent went into the drain. It shows the kind of people were engaged to execute such works b the officials concerned while finalising tenders. Also, the local officials of the Board fail to properly supervise the works. In turn, the substandard works carried out making the problem remains the same, he added.

