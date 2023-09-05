Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra

Hyderabad: Heavy rains continued to lash the city for the second consecutive morning on Monday. Rain has thrown life out of gear for many people as they were left stranded, and traffic flow was disruptedin various locations, including Madhapur, Hitech City, Miyapur, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Shaikpet. Many areas experienced slow-moving traffic due to water-logging after the rain. Following the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department -Hyderabad, the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) issued helpline numbers for rain-related assistance.

Considering the heavy rainfall forecast and the resulting traffic congestion, traffic police urged the Hyderabad residents to plan their travel accordingly.

On Monday to monitor traffic conditions, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, G Sudheer Babu, IPS, visited Rasoolpura, Tarnaka, and Sangeet Junctions.

According to the IMD Hyderabad forecast, all six zones of the city experienced thundershowers and rains. While issuing an orange alert for the city, it also predicted that the city would witness intense spells at times. On Monday, Khairtabad received the highest rainfall of 28.3 mm. Other areas such as Shaikpet, Amberpet, Marredpally, and Musheerabad also received significant rainfall.

Several other areas, including Banjara Hills, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Nampally, and Gachibowli, also experienced good amounts of rainfall. Various major road stretches witnessed traffic snarls. Due to the rainfall, water polling on roads and low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging. Commuters also saw traffic congestion at many locations, and they were stranded. A few areas in the city saw an electricity outage.

Frustrated citizens took to social media platforms to criticise the government for the inundation of water in the city.The poor infrastructure in our city and our complete lack of preparedness for climate change and extreme weather events should be our main concern. But none of our politicians seem concerned,” slammed a user on X.

After the moderate to heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD for the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) issued helpline numbers for rain-related assistance and urged citizens to call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

The director of EVDM also visited the wall collapse site at Banjara Hills Road no 10 in the Gowrishankar Colony. However, no casualties were reported.

The EVDM unit will respond to complaints regarding fallen trees and branches impeding vehicle movement, rescue people and animals, manage water stagnation, and respond to building collapses, and fires.

GHMC deployed additional personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas to mitigate the impact of flooding and provide assistance to affected residents.