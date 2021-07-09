Hyderabad: Hefty bills for 'free water' get consumers in a flap

Sitaphalmandi: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) stung consumers with six-month water bills which were paused after the announcement of the free water scheme in January. It didn't issue bills thereafter.

Said Govindharaju a resident of Sitaphalmandi:"I thought after the announcement of 20KL free water scheme I didn't got bill for six months. Suddenly I received a bill for Rs 1,552 form December 2020-May 2021. When I contacted, the HMWSSB authorities, they replied that since my connection was not linked with Aadhaar and water meter was not fixed the bill was issued and has to be paid. But none from the board contacted me or updated on water connection. Why the board did not issue bills for six months and dumped them all at once."

Similar was the case of Landeri Rahul of Sitaphalmandi who got a bill of Rs 1,400 for six months. "I was unaware of the process required to update my water connection. It is also the duty of the board to inform us about the link, but they failed. Even if I link my Aadhaar, the water meter will not be provided by the board as the contract was given to outsiders. I have to contact them for meters. I am left with dues to clear, '' said Rahul.

When The Hans India contacted HWMSSB Sitaphalmandi Manager Anveth Kumar, he said that a majority of water connections were not linked with Aadhaar. Even when water meters were not installed in the locality, bills were issued. Anyone interested to link Aadhaar card can do so by visiting nearby me-seva or HMWSSB web portal: https://bms.hyderabadwater.gov.in, For meter installation contact numbers are available at website along with price according to type of connection.

As for not issuing bills for six months, he said it was the grace period given by the government to update water connections. Whoever updated got rebate in bills."We at water board are educating people by conducting campaigns to link required documents in order to avail the benefit of 20KL litre free scheme," he said.