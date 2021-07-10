Hyderabad: Heritage structure cries for attention

Golconda: Though the wall inside the Golconda Fort near the pathway to the Bala Hisar collapsed a year ago, no repair works were done by the ASI department. The damaged portion of the wall is creating hazards. Heritage conservationists say that the heritage structure collapsed and as the monsoon started more portions of the wall are on the verge of collapse due to the ongoing rains.



A part of the wall in front of the temple inside the fort collapsed following last year's October heavy rains. However, still, cracks were seen on the 20-feet wall which eventually reduced to rubble following the heavy rains. Even now the collapsed portion has been increasing, but the authorities are yet to rectify the damage of the wall.

According to the heritage activist, the 500-year-old fort which is under the ASI is posing a threat, as the wall which was damaged last year has been increasing, and it has been a danger for the people visiting the fort. "Once a fort, now a pathway is posing danger due to ill maintenance. The portion collapsed last year in October and since then no repair works were done. The State government, as well as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), have to take up the repair works as earliest," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, heritage conservationist.

It has been nine months and still the collapsed portion of the wall is in the same condition and debris is leftover and damage is increasing in the ongoing rains. One can observe that above the damaged portion there is a huge rock that may fall and pose danger if the wall is not repaired," he added.

After the incident, a team of ASI officials also inspected the damaged portions of the fort, following which the area has been cordoned off to prevent further damage, but yet no works were done. Still, the damaged pathway is sealed off, and during the upcoming Bonalu festivities the pathway is restricted by the authorities.