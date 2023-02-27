Hyderabad: High tension prevails at NIMS

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at NIMS till midnight as parents and activists of various organisations, including BJP Mahila wing, who came in large numbers, blocked the way for the ambulance.

After several rounds of talks and assurances over phone by Minister E Dayakar Rao saying that Rs 10 lakh ex gratia would be given and order the CP to arrest the HOD of KMC, Preethi's father Narender told the media that they want a written assurance. He also said that they should come to the hospital and make the statement in front of the media. He said if justice was not done to them, they would also commit suicide.

He said till the ministers come and assure them, he will not sign the papers. He also demanded a detailed case sheet of the treatment given to Preethi.

Meanwhile, police reinforcements were brought, and the activists were removed from the premises.

Narender said he was being threatened and was being forced to sign the documents and take the body. At one stage, the officials said that they would complete the post mortem at night and hand over the body.

Finally, at 11.15 pm, the body was brought out from the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit. Parents protested as to how the body was brought out without parents' permission. The body was taken back to the Intensive Care Unit.

Some ruling BRS leaders also came to the hospital to convince the agitating family members.

Ambulances at other exit points were also kept ready to shift the body from back entrance. But the family members staged a dharna near RICU and other gates.

Meanwhile, all medical colleges in the state have given a bandh call demanding justice to the family.