Hyderabad: Historic Tipu Khan bridge to be restored

Golconda: Tipu Khan Bridge constructed by Nawab Tipu Khan Bahadur in 1910 at Langer Houz is now in the lists of preservation and restoration of heritage structures in and around Hyderabad.



The bridge marks and spans the 'Sangam' of two rivers 'Musi' and 'Eisa'. Nawab built the bridge from his earnings for public utility. It is still being used by automobiles and pedestrians.

The heritage structure has been neglected for years, which lead to illegal dumping of garbage underneath the bridge, with little concern for the structure, has upset the family of Tipu Khan who has demanded immediate action in the matter, urging the authorities to preserve and safeguard the bridge.

Speaking to The Hans India, Wajahat A Khan, great-grandson of Nawab Tipu Khan Bahadur said, "The Tipu Khan bridge constructed by my great grandfather Nawab Tipu Khan, a high ranking noble during the reign of Asaf Jah VI in the year 1910 AD is neither illuminated nor maintained. It is fuming to see that the government have not even given Tipu khan any recognition for the marvel."

Wajahat demanded the concerned authorities to take up the preservation works of Tipu Khan Bridge, which is one of the strongest bridges in the city.

However, in a bid to improve and restore heritage structures in and around Hyderabad, with historic bridges at several places losing their charm across the city, the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Arvind Kumar promised to soon take up repair works of the bridge along with estimation.