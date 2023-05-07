Hyderabad: HMDA demolishes illegal constructions

Hyderabad: The HMDA officials demolished five illegal constructions on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in Pedda Amberpet village of Abdullapurmet mandal of Ranga Reddy district onSaturday.

A team led by HMDA ORR land acquisition officer V Victor along with local tahsildar, police and enforcement DSP Venkatesh reached the spot and demolished five under construction houses, their compound walls and gates. They also identified the accused who constructed the illegal houses and lodged a criminal complaint against them.

The then Ranga Reddy district Collector handed over the three acres land to the HMDA after conducting a Panchanama on December 31, 2010.

The State government gave the piece of land to the HMDA in order to allow it to allot it to those who lost their lands in the ORR project. Speaking on the occasion, the officials warned the land sharks of facing dire consequences if they encroached upon any of the HMDA lands.