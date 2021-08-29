Hyderabad: HMTV honours Covid warriors

Hyderabad: 'Humanism' epitomises selfless service beyond the call of duty.

At a time when the world got into the grip of a unique virus called Corona which had shaken the morale of the people and turned their lives topsy turvy with complete lockdowns imposed and when the world did not know how to handle the situation, the frontline warriors like doctors, policemen, sanitation workers, media and social activists came to the fore.

Samaritans sprung up from every nook and corner and started kitchens to feed the needy. They turned into providers of help at hand whether it be supply of essentials to the needy or even performing last rites of the dead when the family members refused to go near them and ensuring strict implementation of health protocols risking their lives and the life of their families as well.

Recognising their yeomen services, the HMTV, a popular Telugu channel which has its presence in both the Telugu states and is known for disseminating news in an impartial manner, honoured some of the frontline warriors on Saturday as a token of recognition of their services towards society at a colorful ceremony held at JRC Convention centre.

Minister for Finance and TRS leader T Harish Rao, popular film actor Srikanth did the honours of presenting the awards to the winners. The event saw a crisp introduction of the winners, with brief audio video presentations about their service to society.

Addressing the gathering, Harish Rao recalled the services rendered by the frontline warriors during the pandemic. He said at a time when even family members were scared to go near their near and dear ones who were affected with Corona, the frontline warriors rendered unimaginable services without which we would not have been in a situation where we are today.

"When everyone shuddered and refused to come forward, it was these warriors who showed absolute commitment towards the society and handled the most difficult situation," he said.

He appreciated the services of Hafeez Khan who had taken up the responsibility of performing last rites of those who died due to Corona. Similarly, he appreciated the role played by all government hospitals like Gandhi hospital and its team headed by Dr Raja Rao.

Harish Rao said that such values should be taught to the next generations. He also recalled the role played by the government in effective handling of Corona.

The proactive role played by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his team of ministers had helped in competing with other states and keeping the death toll to bare minimum.

He said recognising the way the frontline warriors struggled during the pandemic, the government gave incentives to those warriors to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

He said the government spent another Rs 3,000 crore to help the migrant labour who were among the worst sufferers. Drugs like Remdesivir were given free in all government hospitals, he added.

Among those who were given awards were Hyderabad City Police Anjani Kumar, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Kurnool Hafeez Khan, Anandaiah who had become famous for his ayurvedic medicine for Corona, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, Social activist Niharika Reddy were among the others who received the Covid frontline workers awards. Chairman of Kapil Group K Vaman Rao felicitated the guests.