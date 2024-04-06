Hyderabad: HMWSSB MD inspects tanker filling stations

Hyderabad: ManagingDirector, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Sudarshan Reddy, inspected Yellareddyguda, Erragadda, and SR Nagar tanker filling stations on Friday.

During the visit, tanker booking, delivery, and other details were inquired about. The delivery timings for bookings were reviewed, along with an examination of the tanker delivery logbooks. Additionally, the functionality of the CCTV cameras at the filling stations was verified. Sudarshan Reddy said, “Tanker booking records must be accurately registered, and there should be no delays in fulfilling tanker deliveries. Following bookings, it is recommended to expedite the delivery process promptly.”