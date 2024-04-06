  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HMWSSB MD inspects tanker filling stations

Hyderabad: HMWSSB MD inspects tanker filling stations
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: ManagingDirector, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Sudarshan Reddy, inspected Yellareddyguda, Erragadda,...

Hyderabad: ManagingDirector, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Sudarshan Reddy, inspected Yellareddyguda, Erragadda, and SR Nagar tanker filling stations on Friday.

During the visit, tanker booking, delivery, and other details were inquired about. The delivery timings for bookings were reviewed, along with an examination of the tanker delivery logbooks. Additionally, the functionality of the CCTV cameras at the filling stations was verified. Sudarshan Reddy said, “Tanker booking records must be accurately registered, and there should be no delays in fulfilling tanker deliveries. Following bookings, it is recommended to expedite the delivery process promptly.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X