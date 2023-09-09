  • Menu
Hockey Hyderabad elects new body
The Telangana Hockey and District Olympic Association, Hyderabad elected new office-bearers unanimously at Fateh Maidan Club on Thursday.

Chairman of Telangana Beverages Corporation, Gajella Nageshwar Rao was elected as President, Abdul Syed Khan as senior vice president and J Ramesh, Danish Abdul Basheer, Pooja Sree as vice presidents and CR Bheem Singh (International Hockey player) as General Secretary.

A total of 15 board members were elected unopposed. The term of office-bearers is four years.

