Hockey Hyderabad elects new body

Hyderabad : The Telangana Hockey and District Olympic Association, Hyderabad elected new office-bearers unanimously at Fateh Maidan Club on Thursday.
Chairman of Telangana Beverages Corporation, Gajella Nageshwar Rao was elected as President, Abdul Syed Khan as senior vice president and J Ramesh, Danish Abdul Basheer, Pooja Sree as vice presidents and CR Bheem Singh (International Hockey player) as General Secretary.
A total of 15 board members were elected unopposed. The term of office-bearers is four years.
