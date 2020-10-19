Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali meets the flood-hit, assures all assistance

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali visited the rain-hit areas on Sunday that included GHMC Colony and other areas in Azampura limits. He enquired about the problems faced by the locals due to the heavy rains. He assured that all help would be extended to them. He instructed GHMC officials to take steps to resolve them expeditiously.

Speaking to locals on the occasion, the Home Minister said care should be taken as there is a possibility of rains for another two days. He said officials of various departments are available in the rain-hit areas.

The minister explained to the locals that the state government would take appropriate precautions to resolve the issues. The minster said that the Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao would take steps on a permanent basis to resolve the issues.