Hyderabad: Home minister orders probe in Gandhi Hospital rape case

Mohammad Mahmood Ali
Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali 

Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali ordered an immediate probe in the rape case at Gandhi Hospital.

Mahmood Ali along with minister Srinivas Goud and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar reviewed the case. The home minister ordered the officials concerned to do justice for the victims. Earlier, minister Srinivas Goud met Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao and inquired about the incident.

It is already known that a lab techician and his friends allegedly raped two sisters who visited the hospital for the treatment of a family member.

On the other hand, the Chilakalaguda police arrested four people along with lab technician Uma Maheshwar for their involvement in the case. Meanwhile, special teams were deployed to trace the another woman among the two sisters.

