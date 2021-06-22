Hyderabad: Hospital cocks a snook at govt rules, continues to operate from illegal building

Malakpet: Even after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and District Medical and Healthcare department had issued notice to the hospital to stop functioning, it is still seen operating.

The private hospital was issued notice as it was being operated in an unauthorized construction.

According to RTI, the owner was authorized to construct stilt plus three-floor building but he constructed stilt plus six-floors.

After a complaint lodged by Mohd Rasheed, the RTI activist regarding the hospital functioning in an illegal construction building, District Medical and Healthcare officer has issued a notice for the cancellation of temporary registration of a Private Maternity and General Hospital located at Judges colony Akberbagh in Malakpet on June 19, but the hospital is still functioning.

According to Mohammed Rasheed, a complaint was filed in May to GHMC as well as DHMO regarding the unauthorisation. Both departments directed not to run the hospital. In the notice, DMHO has said that due to lack of certain documents temporary certificate has been cancelled and also informed the Managing Director of Maternity and General Hospital no permanent registration certificate will be issued and directed not to run the hospital and still it is being functioned.

"Witnessing the disobeying of notice, again on June 16, I filed a complaint. On June 19, DMHO directed to inquire, and on the instructions of DMHO, on Monday, Deputy Medical Health Officer also inspected the hospital," Rasheed added.

Meanwhile, after the complaint, the GHMC requested not to provide any service connection of water and drainage to the HMWSSB and to TSSPDCL not to provide electrical connections. And also requested the DMHO and AMHO not to issue permission of running hospital and Trade license, the hospital is functional without any hindrance," said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, a RTI activist.

According to the RTI, the applicant has not even applied for the No objection certificate for fire and safety for a huge 6-floor building purpose for the hospital. There are no records available at Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

There are several such unauthorized constructions being done in the southern part of the city especially in Malakpet, the Town planning wing of GHMC has to take a serious note on the illegal constructions going on in the circle," added Rahman.