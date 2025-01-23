Hyderabad: Hospital in Saroornagar Sealed Over Kidney Transplant Racket

Dr. Nagendra, head of the expert committee appointed by the Telangana government, has called for an in-depth investigation into the kidney transplant racket that has surfaced in Hyderabad. Speaking in an interview with ETV, Dr. Nagendra stated that further examination is required to determine whether the illegal surgeries were conducted at Alakananda Hospital. He added that the investigation has been hindered by the situation at the hospital, which was under siege during the inspections.

Dr. Nagendra highlighted that the racket preys on individuals facing financial hardships, operating through a network of brokers who facilitate the illegal trade.

The racket came to light when Rangareddy district health officials and police raided Alakananda Hospital in Saroornagar. The facility, operational for six months and licensed to treat minor ailments, was found conducting unauthorized kidney transplant surgeries. During the raid, officials discovered two kidney donors and two recipients undergoing treatment. The individuals, who were later transferred to Gandhi Hospital for further care, had undergone kidney transplants, as confirmed by medical examinations.

Investigators revealed that the donors, primarily from Tamil Nadu, were persuaded to sell their kidneys for financial compensation. Recipients, meanwhile, were charged up to Rs 50 lakh for the procedures. The illegal operations were allegedly facilitated by brokers and medical professionals.

District Health and Medical Officer (DMHO) Venkateshwar Rao confirmed that the hospital has been sealed, and a case has been registered at Saroornagar police station. The hospital manager, Sumanth, has been detained for questioning, while authorities are working to identify and apprehend the doctors and intermediaries involved.

Telangana Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha condemned the incident, describing it as a grave violation of medical ethics. He directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the case and assured strict action against those responsible.