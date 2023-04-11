Hyderabad: Hotels should sell bottled water at MRP, says government

Hyderabad: In view of increasing complaints regarding overcharging on packaged drinking water bottles, the government has issued orders to provide drinking water free of cost in all hotels, restaurants and other eateries. Government directed the sale of water bottles on MRP printed on bottles.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday issued orders to all the hotels, restaurants, fast food centres and street vendors in Greater Hyderabad to provide purified supplies by Metro Water Works or RO Water free of cost to the customers. The Special Chief Secretary has issued instructions to the GHMC Commissioner to take appropriate action in this regard. However, the packaged water bottles to be supplied to their customers, the management should sell only on the MRP price which is printed on the water bottle and should not overcharge than MRP.

Arvind Kumar responded to a complaint lodged by an NGO that many hotels and restaurants in the city were selling packaged drinking water under the name of different brands at exorbitant rates causing immense inconvenience to the public.