Hyderabad: Hundreds evacuated to escape rain fury

Hyderabad: Four hundred families living in low-lying areas and close to the Musi were shifted to safer places on Saturday night as the authorities mulled over releasing water from Himayatsagar. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) alerted the district administration of Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts, the GHMC and police department.

Housed in mosques

Three hundred families living in areas near Musi such as Kamal Nagar, Shanker Nagar, Moosa Nagar, Rasoolpura were shifted to nearby mosques, madrassas and schools. Many were accommodated in the Malakpet function hall and community hall.

On Sunday morning, many families returned to their huts along the Musi as the authorities decided against the release of water. It has been raining continuously for the last several days as the extended monsoon refuses to abate.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has passed an emergency alert resulting in officials' undertaking evacuation of families in Golconda, Asif Nagar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Charminar, and Saidabad. And particularly in low laying areas which is in the banks of Musi like Malakpet, Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat and Golnaka.

In Bahadurpura constituency, Asadbaba Nagar and Kishanbagh 35 families were shifted to Hyderabad Function hall and Mehak Garden. Some families went to their relatives homes. Ssome families left for their relatives living in other areas.

Hayath Nagar Fire Station





Baghya Lath Nagar

Still under water



Saroornagar lake overflowed and water flooded houses and roads. In some areas such as Sharad Nagar, Tirupati Nagar, Salasa Basti there is still 3-feet water. Civic body officials said that desilting works are under progress. Some areas near the lake was also barricaded and asked the commuters to take another route. Several areas including Narayanguda, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Shamshabad, Attapur were flooded in water and in Karwan Constituency most of the areas like Golconda fort's cottage, Nadeem colony, Jamalikunta, MD lines, Shaikpet, Nirja colony, Meraj colony and Samta colony reported water-logging. It has been over 24 hours of rainfall, many homes are water-logged as most of them had seen about 2-3 feet rain water inside, affecting normal life.

No respite for Nadeem Colony



Come rains and Nadeem Colony is in the news. Mohammed Khaled, a resident of Nadeem Colony said, "This is nothing new for us, every year during rains, the area is under sheets of water as is the case in the last two days."