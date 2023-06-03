Hyderabad: I am with people, people are with me

Hyderabad: Amid continued friction with the Telangana government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday refused to be dragged into a controversy on whether the state government invited her for the TS Formation Day celebrations or not and whether she had received an invitation or not. “On this happy occasion of decennial celebrations, I am with the people of Telangana and people of Telangana are also with me,” she said.

The Governor, who had organised the state formation day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, spoke in Telugu. She noted that the movement for Telangana has a special place as all sections of the people participated in it. Recalling that it was a non-violent movement, she paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives for separate Telangana.

Pointing out that over 300 people had sacrificed their lives in the 1969 agitation, the Governor said she was happy to felicitate some of those who had participated in the first phase of the movement. She stressed the need to ensure that the fruits of development reach the people in remote areas of Telangana.

However, she was of the view that the aspirations of the Telangana people remained unfulfilled. She said the development of a few people does not indicate development of the state. The Governor said development of all sections of society will only fulfil the aspirations of the people in the state.

Tamilisai said the role of the Union government in the implementation of several schemes and development programmes in Telangana was significant. Without the Centre’s assistance, no state would move forward in development.

The Governor said ‘Jai Telangana’ was not a slogan. It was a symbol of self-respect of the people. She said that she will always be with the people and serve them in her own capacity.

The Governor danced along with the tribals in the cultural programmes amidst cheers from the participants.