Hyderabad: IBS Professor tops 2019-20 Case Authors List

Hyderabad: The UK-based The Case Centre, the independent home of the case method, has announced the list of Top 40 Bestselling Case Authors for 2019-20. Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI Business School Hyderabad maintained his position at the top of the list for the fifth year in a row!

Of Purkayastha's success, Richard McCracken, The Case Centre Director, said, "The list recognises the best and most impactful case authors from business schools around the world. To feature in the list is a considerable achievement. Consider, then, the achievement of Professor DebapratimPurkayastha who tops the list for the fifth consecutive year. Professor Purkayastha deserves huge congratulations for his continuing success, and continuing enthusiasm for adopting innovative approaches to case writing."

The other bestselling authors are from internationally reputed B-schools like Harvard Business School, IMD, INSEAD, etc. The list of top best-selling case authors is based on total sales (cases bought by B-schools around the world) from the cases for each author in the academic year 2019-2020. The Case Centre started making this list public since 2016.

Additionally, Dr D Satish, Professor of Finance from ICFAI Business School, was placed at the 31st position in the list. Dr Purkayastha, who is the Director of the world-class IBS Case Research Center, said, "It's an honour to be in this list and also see Dr D Satish from ICFAI breaking into the list! My confidence on the case method of teaching has been reinforced in these unusual and challenging times, and at IBS, we are entrenching it deeper into our curriculum. More institutions are likely to adopt active learning strategies to make their online classes more engaging - and what better way than to spice up a session with a real world case!."

Notably, IBS with more than 6,500 cases, is counted among the world's top case publishing schools, with its cases being used in over 800 business schools in over 90 countries each year