Hyderabad: ICFAI signs MoU with KILA for academic collaboration

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed University, signed a MoU with Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Thrissur, for facilitating knowledge sharing platforms between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr C S Shylajan, Dean, ICFAI Business School and Dr Joy Elamon, Director General of KILA at a virtual event.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Shylajan said it is an honour to be associated with KILA and with the enriched experience of management faculty at IBS. The knowledge sharing is going to be channelised in the form of workshops, symposiums, seminars at regular intervals, leading to nurturing of talent in the public governance sphere in Kerala.

Dr Joy expressed his happiness and said that this MoU is going to herald a new era in the sphere of knowledge management at IBS and empower the local administration outfits across the country in a win-win format.

The participants welcomed the MoU and elucidated the possibility of collaboration in writing case studies in the areas of local administration and governance, with insights from management.

The event was attended by the IBS department heads and higher officials of KILA making it more panoramic and appealing.