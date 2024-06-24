Hyderabad: IDL Lake turns into a cesspool of apathy

Hyderabad: Once again,IDL Lake in Kukatpally has come into the spotlight. Concerned about the neglected state of the lake, local residents have voiced their frustrations. They reported that while a park near the lake was developed last year, the restoration of the lake itself remains incomplete. Additionally, for the past six months, largesewage pipelines have been left abandoned near the lake, exacerbating the issue.

The locals pointed out that water hyacinth has completely taken over the lake, turning it into an ideal mosquito breeding ground. As a result, many dengue cases have been reported in the surrounding areas. Adding fuel to the fire, sewage water is being discharged into the lake, causing the water colour to change.

Two years ago, around Rs 9.80 crore was sanctioned for the renovation and beautification of the lake. Last year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) developed a park near the lake, but the planned renovation of the lake itself was neglected. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had planned to divert sewage water from the lake, but this project has not been executed to date.

“For the past six months, the sewage pipeline has been lying abandoned. According to local GHMC workers, the pipes were intended for drainage purposes, but due to infrastructure errors, the project was scrapped,” said VV Rao, a resident of Kukatpally.

“The condition of the lake is deteriorating day by day, and the stench has become unbearable. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to many water-borne diseases being reported. I have tweeted multiple times about the poor state of the lake and tagged several senior GHMC officials, but all my efforts have been in vain,” said R Kunal, a resident of Kukatpally.

“Unfortunately, with no progress made, the situation has left the locals sceptical about whether the lake will ever undergo the planned enhancement. Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken to develop the lake,” said Johnson, another local resident.