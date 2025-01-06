Hyderabad: Illegal Construction in Madhapur Razed by HYDRAA

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday demolished a seven-story building in Madhapur’s Ayyappa Society, citing its construction as illegal. The structure, built on a 100-foot road, was dismantled under strict security arrangements by HYDRAA in coordination with Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Revenue authorities.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath clarified that the demolition was executed in compliance with an earlier directive from the Telangana High Court. The court had instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to remove the unauthorized structure.

According to Commissioner Ranganath, the building’s construction violated multiple regulations. "The builder initially attempted to circumvent earlier demolition efforts by sealing holes made in the structure’s slab and proceeded to construct seven illegal floors," he stated. A contempt petition regarding the unauthorized construction is currently under consideration in the High Court.

Ranganath highlighted that illegal constructions are widespread in Ayyappa Society, with many lacking proper approval from relevant authorities. He noted that the agency would prioritize demolishing buildings flagged by the court. The Commissioner described the situation in Ayyappa Society as concerning, with numerous illegal structures housing students and employees. Many of these buildings reportedly lack basic safety features and necessary approvals, including fire safety clearances.

HYDRAA plans to collaborate with GHMC to address the proliferation of unauthorized constructions in the area. A comprehensive review of existing structures is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings. In addition to demolition efforts, HYDRAA intends to submit a detailed report to the state government. The report will identify officials responsible for permitting the construction of the now-demolished building. The agency also highlighted the misuse of the demolished building’s cellar, which was illegally converted into a kitchen without fire department approval. Proper parking facilities were not developed, contributing to safety and regulatory violations.