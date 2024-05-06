Live
Hyderabad: IMD forecasts rain and temperature drop
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rains in several districts for the next four days, starting from Monday.
According to the IMD forecasts, Hyderabad is expected to experience partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, with a maximum temperature reaching 43 degrees. Additionally, several districts including Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirisilla, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Rangareddy, and Hanmakonda may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and showers at various locations.
The districts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, and Nagarkurnool are also expected to receive light rains. Temperatures across Telangana have been notably high, ranging between 43 to 47 degrees Celsius. Velgatoor in Jagtial district recorded the highest temperature at 47.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Godhuru at 46.8 degrees and Allipur at 46.7 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures are forecasted to decrease by three to four degrees across the State, including in Hyderabad, where temperatures are expected to drop below 38 degrees Celsius.