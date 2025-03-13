Hyderabad Imposes Holi Restrictions; BJP's Raja Singh Reacts

Hyderabad authorities have announced restrictions on Holi celebrations, citing concerns over public safety and inconvenience. The directive prohibits group movement of vehicles and the throwing of colors on individuals without consent. The decision has sparked opposition, with BJP MLA Raja Singh strongly criticizing the move, labeling it a "Tughlaq farman."

As per the police order, two-wheelers and other vehicles cannot travel in groups if their movement disturbs public order, creates inconvenience, or poses risks. Additionally, throwing colors, applying them on unwilling persons, or splashing colored water on properties and vehicles has been prohibited in public spaces. These restrictions will be in force from 6 PM on March 13 until 6 AM on March 15.

Further measures include the temporary closure of liquor outlets, including wine shops, toddy shops, and bars, between 6 AM and 6 PM on March 14, with exceptions for registered clubs and star hotels.

Raja Singh has alleged that the Congress-led state government influenced the police decision. He questioned why similar restrictions were not imposed during Ramzan when, according to him, groups move on motorcycles at night. Calling Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy the "ninth Nizam," he accused the government of favoring a particular community and being unfair to Hindus.

Singh suggested that instead of placing curbs on Hindu celebrations, the administration could have requested cooperation from the Muslim community for a day. He urged the chief minister to reconsider such measures, arguing that they disproportionately affect Hindus.