Hyderabad: Indra Reddy Nagar, a tiny enclave with civic issues

Rajendranagar: Tugged amid more privileged colonies on the city outskirts, residents of Indra Reddy Nagar, here, are suffering in silence for years when it comes to civic amenities.

Road opposite the local sub-registrar office opens a narrow entrance for Indra Reddy Nagar, which was formed in 1995 to provide an abode to SC and BC families.

Just 1.5 km away from the Rajendranagar GHMC office the tiny colony is facing sewage, sanitation, roads and streetlights problems. The obsolete sewage line and roads were laid almost 20 year back, they have become dilapidated. No steps were taken to replace the facilities afresh during the last two decades.

Cart track narrow roads, some even un-metalled, broken manholes and gray water spilling throughout streets present a gloomy picture of the enclave. Lack of streetlights deprive the area from proper illumination during nights.

No proper sanitation in the colony too irks residents. Institutions like SC, BC residential hostels located amid houses are wallowing in neglect, as sewage passing through streets gets accumulated in the open area of the institutions. G Srinivas, treasurer, All-India Scheduled Caste Right Protection Society (AISCRPS) said, "Almost 20 years ago the sewage system was laid in the Colony. Now the whole system has become obsolete and is gradually failing. As a result, numerous issues of sewage clogging are cropping up, specially during rainy season."

"To ensure proper academic facilities for the SC and BC students, three institutions--SC Boys Hostel, SC Girls Hostel and BC Girls hostel--were built in the colony. However, in the absence of proper maintenance, they are deserted, as there has been no proper sanitation and supervision. Open land of hostels and a community hall are getting shrunk due to encroachments."

Pacha Srinivaslu, national president, All-India Scheduled Caste Right Protection Society, education wing, stated that "The civic facilities provided over two decades back are wearing thin and need an immediate revamp. Sanitation should be improved in the colony to ensure a neat and tidy environment. There are encroachments in the hostels and in the open land and community hall. No measures have been taken by the GHMC authorities to protect the institutions."