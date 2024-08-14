  • Menu
Hyderabad: Innovative rubber tech revolutionises basement parking safety

Hyderabad: Innovative rubber tech revolutionises basement parking safety
Highlights

A new technology with rubber products has come to address the increasing vehicle damages at the parking places in basements.

Hyderabad: A new technology with rubber products has come to address the increasing vehicle damages at the parking places in basements.

The use of new technology will enhance safety and efficiency in parking facilities with a comprehensive service package, including 3D design, provision and setup of safety products (which include speed breakers, pillar guards, and wheel stoppers), thermoplastic painting, radium sign boards, and thorough project supervision.

Huned Deesawala, co-founder and managing director, Deesawala Rubber Industries, said that the new parking safety initiative aims to exceed industry standards, ensuring client safety and satisfaction. Hyderabad is facing a lot of challenges in providing safe vehicle parking, and the use of advanced technology to address the parking woes is a significant development in the future.

