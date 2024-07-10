Hyderabad: Insects, rats in food enrage JNTUH Sultanpur students

Hyderabad: With the alarming rise in unhygienic food incidents in college messes or canteens, another incident surfaced on Tuesday. A video went viral on social media of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Sultanpur campus, showing a live rat found in the chutney served at the college mess.









Praisy J, a student at JNTUH, said, “It is completely unacceptable and unbelievable. First, we had insects in our food, and now we found a rat, despite inspections. This poses a serious health risk that cannot be ignored. Immediate and thorough action is needed to address these safety violations.”

Additionally, students staged a protest at the university premises, urging the authorities to resolve issues, particularly concerning food safety, by ensuring the provision of proper and hygienic meals.

Previously, a similar incident occurred when students reported finding insects in their food. Following this, officials from the Food Safety department conducted a raid on the JNTUH mess, Sultanpur, in June and found numerous violations.

Venkateshwara Rao, Registrar, JNTUH, said, “It is wrong news, as the incident occurred after breakfast hours when leftover chutney was placed aside in the canteen or mess. A rat accidentally fell into the vessel. Some students passing by noticed the rat in the vessel and uploaded videos on social media, leading to misinformation being spread.”