Hyderabad: Inter-State gang involved in six auto theft cases busted

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force on Friday nabbed an inter-State gang involved in six automobile theft cases. The police recovered four cars worth Rs 18 lakh from them. The arrested were: Mohd Haseen (34), a car mechanic from Shamshabad and a native of Meerut (UP), K Sheshu Kumar (35) from Madhuranagar Colony, and Madhusudan (36), a realtor from Rallaguda. Mahboob and Abed, from Meerut, are absconding.

According to the police, Haseen, Mahboob and Abed, all from Meerut, along with Aslam, stole four cars in Delhi and by changing their vehicle registration numbers, sold them at cheap rates. Haseen and Mahboob were arrested by the Delhi Police in 2019. They sold the stolen vehicles to Sheshu Kumar and Madhusudan, dealers of used cars.

In January, Haseen came to Hyderabad and hatched a plan to steal cars and make money by selling them at throwaway rates. They called Mahboob and Abed from Meerut to come to Hyderabad. Since Haseen is a mechanic, he has the knowledge to unlock cars using tools, said Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner, Hyderabad. Based on a tip-off, the Task Force caught the accused and handed them over to the Kanchanbagh police for further action.