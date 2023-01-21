Hyderabad: Inter students jittery over the practical exams, urge postponement

Hyderabad: Hardly a month left for the intermediate practical exams for second-year students to begin, no practical classes or sessions have been conducted in colleges rue students. As a result, few student organisations have demanded the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to postpone the practical exams and conduct it after the commencement of theory exams.



Students pointed out that practical classes should be conducted separately especially for the ones persuading BIPC and MPC courses. But no practical classes are conducted at all in few government-aided junior colleges. Students also pointed out that they are never taught practicals in the first year and are only taught few days in second year before the exams begin.

"Our practical exam is scheduled on February 15 and we have not even been taken for one practical class. Whenever we ask our lectures to conduct a class they always give us hope saying the classes will be conducted soon. We have no clue as what to do in our practical exam without getting trained" rued Shrisha, an inter-second-year student.

Mohan Reddy, another inter-second student said that as they do not have any practical knowledge they are scared that their overall percentage would drop. "Another drawback for now having practical classes is that many colleges do not have labs to conduct practicals or do not have proper equipment," he added.

Meanwhile Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy, president of the Government Junior College Association, said, "As the Andhra Pradesh government postponed the practical exams, it will be better if TSBIE also does the same. We request the department to conduct the practical exams in April after the theory exams."