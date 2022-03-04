Hyderabad: IPS officers' body livid over statements on DGP Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State IPS Officers Association condemned the baseless statements made by certain political functionaries against Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy stating that he has been asked to go on leave.

The association released a statement and clarified that the DGP went on medical leave owing to injuries sustained by him at his home.

In order to ensure proper healing of the hairline fractures, he was advised to take rest by the doctors and hence he proceeded on medical leave from February 18 to March 4. He will join duty after due check-up and medical advice.

The statements regarding Mahender Reddy were made in an irresponsible manner without verifying facts and reports of scientific diagnostic tests. "Instead of wishing him good health and speedy recovery, the leaders have needlessly dragged the officer for the sake of publicity," the association said. The statements targeting some officers including ACB Director General Anjani Kumar and other IAS officers from a particular State reflected biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution and provisions of all India services.

The all India service officers are allotted to a particular State as per rules and are given posts by the respective State governments. The irresponsible statements made against the officers amounts to intrusion and interference in the discharge of official duties by them. "It is seen that some political functionaries are habituated in making wild and irresponsible statements with an intention to demoralise officers and police force and mislead the innocent public," the association said. "We strongly condemn such frivolous statements. We urge these political functionaries to refrain from commenting without verifying the facts and knowing about the provisions of rules provided in the Constitution," the association added.