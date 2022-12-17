Hyderabad: IPS officers visit Police Command Control Centre

Hyderabad: As many as 60 IPS officers of the 1991/92 batch and their families who had their 30th reunion seminar at the National Police Academy, (NPA) cherished one more memory by visiting the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) here on Friday.

Holding senior positions in their respective States, the officers' visit was in line with the framework of exchanging experiences, knowledge, expertise and exploring the best practices.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand escorted the group. Enthused by the grandeur contours of the elite police infrastructure, the officers went round the facility accompanied by senior city cops.

The work spaces and the interior sections of the state-of-the art building, left the officers and their wards awestruck. They had candid conversations exchanging a whole lot of professional knowledge and experiences which they gained in their three decades of public service. They acknowledged that the elite police infra stands as testament of the modern technological revolution in policing in Telangana

Explaining the features of the centre to them, Anand said the facility aggregates information across multiple applications, CCTVs, traffic and weather sensors deployed across the State. "It provides information with appropriate visualisation for decision makers". He explained to his batchmates how the application smartly works in the backend to trigger alerts on crowd gathering, geo-fence, unattended baggage, traffic congestion

"This also embraces the state emergency operational centre (Dial 100) and multi-agency operation centre fostering a collaborative approach to respond to any disaster or calamity swiftly." he stated.

His presentation dwelt upon the recent novel initiatives including SMASH, H-NEW, Operation ROPE, and apprised them about the diverse culture and challenges in policing the mega-metropolitan city.

"As senior officers we function as the strategic bridge and thoroughfare in studying and materialising initiatives that would enhance public safety. It is quite exciting to know how the city police are leveraging technology by leaps and bounds in crime prevention, detection, traffic management and law & order" said Gaurav Yadav, DGP of Punjab. OP Singh, DG administration,Haryana and Harmeet Singh, CP, Guwahati, said they will be taking back the experiences to their governments for replication .

Most officers who are HODs of key police wings across the country were highly appreciative of Telangana government for according top priority to public safety and security. "The close nexus between peace, law & order and sustainable inclusive economic growth is evident here in Telangana which excelled across all spheres." they said.