Hyderabad: Iron wall broken Praja Bhavan will deliver justice, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : “This time, we mean business. Time for politics is over. The focus is now on delivering our assurances and as part of that the new government has taken the first step of removing all barricades at Pragati Bhavan. And from Friday 10 am onwards, it would be Praja Bhavan where Praja Darbar would be held and grievances of the general public would be addressed,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his first public address after being sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Pragati Bhavan has also been rechristened as Jyothi Rao Phule Praja Bhavan. This was the camp office of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, where the access to the public was highly restricted. This announcement of Revanth was received with thunderous response by the huge gathering at the L B Stadium on Thursday.

Revanth said the removal of the barricades at Pragati Bhavan is a sign of freedom for the people from the dictatorial rule that existed so far in Telangana. “Today, my Telangana family pulled down the iron fence and created space for sharing their ideas, aspirations and their problems with the government,” he added.

Reiterating that his government will deliver all the Six Guarantees, the new CM said Indiramma Rajyam has begun in Telangana and they will strive to fulfil the aspirations of four-crore Telangana people, especially Telangana farmers, students, unemployed youth, activists and families of the martyrs through this swearing-in ceremony at the LB Stadium.

Democracy has been decimated in Telangana for the last 10 years and human rights were violated. People suffered in silence as they did not have a platform to air their grievances, Revanth said and thanked the people for installing ‘Praja Telangana Government’. He also thanked the Congress activists who carried the party flag and stood like rock behind the party even during the difficult times. He said their hard work would be duly recognised.

aThe Chief Minster assured safeguarding the rights of the people, maintaining peace and security for the development of this city, comprehensive development of Telangana and to see that it competes globally in all respects would be the priority of his government. It would lay special emphasis on the welfare of the poor and downtrodden sections, he added.

Telangana state became a reality because of the grit and determination of AICC leader Sonia Gandhi. It is now the responsibility of this government to restore democracy, render social justice and ensure development of all regions of the state starting from Asifabad to Alampur and from Khammam to Kodangal, the CM said.

He said his Cabinet will deliver services as a servant and not as a ruler. “I feel it is a great respect and opportunity that the people gave their mandate for the development of the State and he would live up to the expectations of the four crore people of the state.