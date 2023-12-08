Hyderabad: ISB, Defence Ministry join hands

Hyderabad : The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced a collaboration with the Union Defence Ministry to offer a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver to armed forces veterans or serving personnel aiming to transition into civilian life.

A decision to this effect has been taken to mark the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day on Thursday. The waiver will apply across its postgraduate and advanced management programmes and will benefit 22veterans during each academic year.

Vijay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Government of India, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to the ISB for offering a 50 per cent fee waiver in recognition of the services of Armed Forces personnel.”

He added, “Most of our Armed Forces personnel retire at a younger age and are most disciplined and filled with zeal and vigour to serve the country. We are hopeful this initiative will provide a valuable opportunity for our veterans and soon-to-retire armed force personnel to pursue world-class education at ISB and play a leadership role in making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

Professor MadanPillutla, Dean, ISB, said, "We are deeply indebted to the Indian Armed Forces personnel. ISB would like to provide a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver as a token of our gratitude for the sacrifices made by them and for providing an opportunity for them to further their education. The forces instill values of discipline, leadership, and commitment — qualities that are fundamental to any role of significance. The scholarship initiative aimsto make world-class education more accessible to those dedicated to serving our nation.”

He further said that ISB is proud to haveover 100 veterans among its alumni. They bring significant value to the classroom and strengthen the alumni network. The Armed Forces Scholarship furthers ISB’s vision of grooming future leaders for India and the world.