Hyderabad: ISKCON’s Ratha Yatra today

Hyderabad: ISKCON, Secunderabad is organising Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra would start at 1.30 PM from ISKCON temple near Sangeeth Theatre crossroads and conclude at 6 PM.

According a press note here on Monday Dr. Sahadeva Dasa, President said the yatra would start from ISKCON temple and pass through St. Ann’s School- Hari Hara Kala Bhavan- RP Road- Bata cross road- Monda Market-Old Gandhi hospital crossroads-Clock tower, SD Road, Sangeet Theatre Junction and would return to ISKCON temple Secunderabad.

The procession will be followed by devotional and cultural programmes and Maha-arati at the temple grounds. On the entire route, prasadam will be distributed to one lakh devotees.

