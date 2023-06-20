Live
Hyderabad: ISKCON’s Ratha Yatra today
Highlights
Hyderabad: ISKCON, Secunderabad is organising Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra would start at 1.30 PM from ISKCON temple near Sangeeth Theatre crossroads and conclude at 6 PM.
Hyderabad: ISKCON, Secunderabad is organising Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra would start at 1.30 PM from ISKCON temple near Sangeeth Theatre crossroads and conclude at 6 PM.
According a press note here on Monday Dr. Sahadeva Dasa, President said the yatra would start from ISKCON temple and pass through St. Ann’s School- Hari Hara Kala Bhavan- RP Road- Bata cross road- Monda Market-Old Gandhi hospital crossroads-Clock tower, SD Road, Sangeet Theatre Junction and would return to ISKCON temple Secunderabad.
The procession will be followed by devotional and cultural programmes and Maha-arati at the temple grounds. On the entire route, prasadam will be distributed to one lakh devotees.
