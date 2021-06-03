Hyderabad: Isolation must as Covid is contagious says Covid survivor Prem Kumar

Hyderabad: People must stop misinterpretation of Covid-19 as a common fever and not going for isolation. Everyone must know that isolation is a must, says Covid survivor from Uppal, Hyderabad.

"Isolation can help us in developing calm mind, helps in easy recovery and importantly it contains the spread of infection from one to other members of the family.

I kindly urge everyone not to neglect infection and don't cheat while following isolation norms. Corona virus is contagious, be aware of the truth," said Prem Kumar, 25, working as a SME in Amazon, resident of Uppal.

Sharing his Covid journey, Prem said that he was symptomatic and had mild symptoms, it took him a week to recover. "I had mild symptoms and I was not expecting that I would fall prey to the virus as I was particular in following all the norms. I don't know how I was tested positive," he added.

Prem further said that it is hard to stay away from family but we are forced to do it for their safety and I did it too. "The only thing I felt to do after testing positive is to get self isolated and to take proper medication, rest which helps me much better to maintain mental peace and now I am healthy," he added.

Sharing a few tips on self isolation, Prem Kumar highlighted he asked Covid patients to isolate themselves in a separate room with a bathroom if for atleast 10 days and asked them to clean and wash all the items they use.

"Keep your mind busy by reading books, watching TV shows and having video calls with your family and friends. Avoid negative thoughts and negative conversations during isolation period. If you feel low, do some light exercise or dance as you are confined to four walls , enjoy your own company," he added.