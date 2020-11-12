Hyderabad: It is raining woes at Rein Bazar

Rein Bazar: The Rein Bazar division in Yakutpura constituency is a very old residential area that has grown into a major locality spread over 2 sq km with a mixed population of around 65,000. It covers major areas like Rein Bazar Chaman, SRT Colony, Yakutpura Bada Bazar, Madina Nagar, Murtuza Chaman, Imam Barah etc. The division covers around 70 per cent of slum areas. Since a decade, Mir Wajid Ali Khan has been the division corporator from AIMIM party.

The major issues for the residents of Rein Bazar ward-31 are lack of playgrounds, colony parks, community halls, and drinking water, drainage system and some minor issues. Flooding during rains has been a perennial issue, most of the viral videos of areas inundated in water are of several colonies of Rein Bazar.

This annual flooding during rains is because of the worst drainage system in the division. "The major issue in the division is the nala and old drainage system. During elections, the corporator had promised to develop the nala, a 2.5 km stretch starting from Sadat Nagar to Ganga Nagar. He had promised of developing box drain to stop flooding in areas, but still the residents are facing the issues as no works have been initiated," said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, President Rein Bazar Youth Welfare Association.

"Apart from drain overflow, the complaints include supply of contaminated water which poses threat of water borne diseases. At least the residents must get potable water," Abdul Rahman noted. There are several government schools but are not in good maintenance, lacking drinking facility and electricity. No official and even the public representative is bothered about the school and its students," he added. Bad roads filled with sewage water overflow is a common problem faced by the commuters.

"The roads in several areas are in a bad state of condition and no new roads have been laid for years," said Mohammed Qasim, a resident of Rein Bazar Chaman. As there are no playgrounds and no colony parks, children are forced to play on roads," he added.

"Our area faces the worst kind of apathy from the officials, it is always neglected in carrying out developmental works, sweeping of roads, no desilting of manholes, no roads etc.

Even several after several complaints, there has been no response for the GHMC. As there is no regular garbage clearing, the colony has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes," said Nisar Begum, a resident of SRT Colony.

MAJOR ISSUES

Lack of playgrounds, colony parks, community halls, and drinking water and drainage systems. Flooding of low-lying areas an annual issue in the ward