Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: JACTO leaders meets Sabita Indrareddy

JACTO leaders meets Sabita Indrareddy
x

JACTO leaders meets Sabita Indrareddy

Highlights

Representatives of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers 'Unions (JACTO) and the Teachers' Struggle Committee (USPC) met Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy at the camp office on Wednesday morning

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers 'Unions (JACTO) and the Teachers' Struggle Committee (USPC) met Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy at the camp office on Wednesday morning.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy has agreed to hold a meeting with teachers 'unions and education officials to discuss the issue of whether teachers' transfers and promotions should be conducted according to the old districts or the new districts to avoid confusion among teachers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X