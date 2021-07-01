Hyderabad: JACTO leaders meets Sabita Indrareddy

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers 'Unions (JACTO) and the Teachers' Struggle Committee (USPC) met Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy at the camp office on Wednesday morning.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy has agreed to hold a meeting with teachers 'unions and education officials to discuss the issue of whether teachers' transfers and promotions should be conducted according to the old districts or the new districts to avoid confusion among teachers.