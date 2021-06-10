Hyderabad: Jalpally civic body tastes success with solution to garbage issue

Hyderabad: Finding a more pragmatic solution for a lack of space to dispose of trash being collected every day in Jalpally Municipality, the government has principally approved a proposal for the setting up of a dumping yard at Ravirala Village in Maheshwaram Mandal on a sprawling area of two acres to realize the project.

Expressing a sigh of relief after getting a nod from the government for setting up a dumping yard besides allocation of land for the same, the Commissioner Jalpally Municipality GP Kumar elaborated that "The solution for a long-pending issue came as a refreshing breath of air for us as the issue of non-availability of a suitable place for the dumping of garbage has taking a toll on us every day.

The stinking issue is finally going to solve very soon as the note file of the project for the setting of a dumping yard at Ravirala in Maheshwaram Mandal has finally put on circulation following an order issued by the Minister of Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy who has evinced a keen interest from the beginning to solve the stinking issue at the earliest."

Jalpally municipality totes a whopping 4-6 tons of garbage being collected daily from different localities spreading in all the 28 wards. A total of 14 vehicles that include four tractors and 10 autos are being used to cart away the garbage but to a temporary and isolated location in the absence of a proper dumping yard. From there the heaps of trash have been moved to the Sainikpuri dumping yard.

Recalling the controversy over setting up the dumping yard in the past, the Commissioner said, "Earlier the proposal for setting up a dumping yard on a government land at Sultanpur area near Fakeermallagutta under Mallapur Village which struck with a controversy as local people vehemently opposed the project."

"However, dropping the first proposal, the Minister paved the way for setting up the same project at an alternate place of Ravirala Village in Maheshwaram Mandal and allocated two acres of land. If all goes well the project will be grounded in two weeks," he asserted.

It is said that as the Minister is very keen to develop Jalpally Lake and often going into huddle with the concerned authorities to realize the project soon, the contentious issue of dumping garbage near the lake also broached during the meeting that led to a conclusion to have a permanent dumping yard to protect the lake from the stink and promote ambient atmosphere for the visitors.

Last year in March it was reported by THE HANS INDIA that garbage being collected from different locations of Jalpally municipality was thrown out at an open government land 500-600 meters away from Jalpally Lake which is famous for its crystal-clear water.

This haphazard dumping led to forming of a malodorous environment at the lake and even polluting the water body beside the ambient temperature of the surrounding areas.