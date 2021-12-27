Hyderabad: Jalpally municipality gets funds for infra development

Rajendranagar: A day after The Hans India raised the issue of fund crunch facing the Jalpally Municipality and is made to count on the LRS funds to take up road work, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy went into a huddle with officials to discuss it. She announced release of Rs 2.5 crore fund for infrastructure development in the civic body.



At the meeting she asked officials to prepare plans to resolve civic issues being faced by the people in the municipality such as roads, sanitation, drainage, besides repairs to broken canals and supply of water to unserved areas. Sabitha informed that Rs 52 crore will be spent on developing infrastructure.

The Hans India had raised the issue on December 22 (Jalpally municipality counts on LRS funds for development) highlighting that lack of funds from the government has left the municipality to count on its share of the layout regularisation scheme (LRS) funds meticulously to carry out road works, that too picking only important stretches. The next day the minister came out with an announcement on release of funds during a review meeting convened on December 23.

While elucidating allocation of fund for development of infrastructure, she said, "The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) will spend Rs 22.37 crore for supplying drinking water in unserved areas and promote drainage system, besides forming appropriate road connectivity in the municipality."

For the first time, the TSIIC came forward to develop roads in the municipality. It is said various roads have been identified for widening and modernisation, using funds allocated.

"Of the total fund. Rs.10.66 crore has been allocated for drainage work to prevent inundation and overflow of filth on roads. A rock garden will be promoted on the Jalpally lake by spending Rs 9 crore," she said.

The minister instructed officials to take up the works expeditiously to ensure their completion in a time-bound manner.

Municipal chairman Abdallah Saadi, Deputy chairperson Farhana Naaz, the commissioner of Badangpet Municipality, Executive Krishna Mohan Reddy, Engineer Public Health Prabhakar Reddy and Deputy Executive Engineer S Vishweshwar Rao attended the meeting.