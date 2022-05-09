Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind conducts Eid Milap

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on the basic tenets of Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has been conducting programmes for last 70 years. On Sunday, the Jamaat, in collaboration with the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), conducted an awareness programme and inter-faith Eid Milap at Masjid-e-Khairul Anam, at Kamalapuri colony, Jubilee Hills.

The programme was open to people of all faiths, with the aim to clear misconception with regard to Islam. Eid Milap was attended by a large number of people from various communities. A few attendees expressed pleasure saying it was the first time they were attending such programme.

President of Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind, Jubilee Hills wing, Mohammed Rafeeq said this year we organised the programme at Masjid-e-Khairul Anam. It focuses on strengthening relations among all communities. "The Jamat has been organising such programmes to spread awareness on Islam for over 70 years."

Prof. Anwar Khan said programmes like these are essential in order to overcome differences among communities and to ensure co-existence and collective social and economic development of people."

At the end of the event, they explained basic tenets of Islam to those at the mosque, followed by a community lunch. Copies of the Holy Quran translated in Telugu and a few books on pertinent Islamic issues were distributed free among the attendees.